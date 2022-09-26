Marion woman arrested, fentanyl seized during drug investigation

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion Police have arrested one person in connection to a drug investigation.
On Friday, September 23, 2022 the Narcotics Unit arrested 32-year-old Lacy Wagner in the 700 block of Circle Drive.
An investigation into Wagner began last year, after a confidential source was used to conduct multiple controlled purchases of fentanyl.
During that time, Wagner was arrested and found in possession of the drug. The investigation also revealed Wagner's supplier was in St. Louis.
Wagner is currently out on bond in Williamson County. Earlier this year, officers began purchasing Fentanyl from Wagner once again. After tracking her movements, and learning she returned from St. louis after buying more fentanyl, she was arrested.
Police seized 115 grams of meth, 78 grams of fentanyl, a vehicle and cash.
She is now facing charges of possession of meth, delivery of fentanyl, and possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver. She is in the Williamson County Jail.