Marion VA Medical Center offering a more holistic approach to healthcare

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Marion VA Medical Center is working to spread awareness about the programs that it offers.
One of those is the Whole Health Program where veterans are paired with a coach they speak to only a weekly basis. It's a more holistic approach to healthcare focusing on the body, mind, and spirit.
Vets take a personal health inventory to identify their goals and what's stopping them from turning those into a reality. Then coaches like Holly Melvin step in with tools to overcome barriers.
'We have veterans that are wanting to be more active, so we talk about moving the body," she explains. "We have veterans who are interested in losing weight, so we talk to them about their nutrition and their diet."
Others in the program want to have better control of their mind.
"Then we have veterans who have problems with anxiety and stress and PTSD," she adds. "We work with them as far as recharging the body, and things that they can do to help reset so to speak like taking vacations and just taking time out for themselves."
Whole Health also includes group classes where vets can interact with each other and build a comradery.
Those include yoga, Tai Chi, meditation, mindfulness practice as well as creative arts like learning to play the drums and guitar.
Sarah Sanders, who's the Whole Health Program Manager and Tai Chi instructor says, the mind and body are all connected and these classes help to heal.
"It really helps with not only the physical," she explains. "Improving your ability to move, having less pain and joint movement, helping you stretch helping you have more energy. But also, has mental health benefits quitting those popcorn thoughts. Those reoccurring thoughts you might want to think about something else that's more positive in your life."
Sanders adds many vets are reluctant to enroll at the VA or participate in programs because they do not want to take care away from another vet but the opposite is actually true.
"The more veterans that we get to enroll, the more resources we get to provide," she states.
For those interested in the Whole Health Program or to enroll in the VA, call (618) 993-4147 or email wholehealthmarion@va.gov.
You can also find more information at themarionvaisforyou.com.