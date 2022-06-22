Marion VA food pantry receives less donations as need for food grows

MARION (WSIL)---Food pantry shelves that were once full, now see less and less items at the Marion VA.
"We'd see large donations at least once every couple of months. That seemed to tide us over. But we've really been experiencing empty shelves," said Maria Buehler, the Voluntary Service Officer with the Marion VA.
The pantry was born when the administration saw a need from veterans for food, a need that has only grown over the years.
"Within the last 2 or 3 months, we've seen a steady decrease in the amount of donations that we've been receiving, and it's been really hard to keep up with the need," said Buehler.
The struggle not only affects veterans in the Marion area, but across the entire healthcare system.
"Our healthcare system serves southwest Indiana, northwest Kentucky, and southern Illinois. So when those pantries in our other locations are running low, we're usually the ones they check with to see if we can send additional food, however, we haven't had it ourselves. So we're experiencing this throughout the whole healthcare system," said Buehler.
The VA food pantry is not the only one experiencing food shortages, pantries across the country report being low on essential items like protein rich foods, boxed meal kits, pasta sauce, and vegetables.
But what the VA pantry needs now is help.
"As they are requesting more food from us, that we don't have to give at this time, it would be really helpful for the community to help us," said Buehler.
For more information and to arrange a donation delivery, please call 618-993-4121.