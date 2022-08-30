Marion Unit 2 placed on lockdown after threatening note found

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion High School received an anonymous threatening note Tuesday.
The letter was found in one of the restrooms. It stated around 1:20 p.m. a group of armed gunmen would enter the High School.
Law enforcement was contacted immediately as a precautionary measure. All other schools were also on lockdown as a precaution even though the threat was specific to the high school.
All students were released from school on time and police personnel remained on scene until the school was cleared
Detectives with the MPD are looking into this incident thoroughly.