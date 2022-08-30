 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion Unit 2 placed on lockdown after threatening note found

  • Updated
  • 0
Marion school flag
By Mandy Robertson

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion High School received an anonymous threatening note Tuesday.

The letter was found in one of the restrooms. It stated around 1:20 p.m. a group of armed gunmen would enter the High School.

Law enforcement was contacted immediately as a precautionary measure. All other schools were also on lockdown as a precaution even though the threat was specific to the high school. 

All students were released from school on time and police personnel remained on scene until the school was cleared

Detectives with the MPD are looking into this incident thoroughly.

Marion HS Threat