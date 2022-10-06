 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend...

A cold front will move through the quad-state region tonight
bringing a much cooler airmass to the area for Friday. North
winds may keep temperatures too warm Friday night and Saturday
morning for widespread frost, but if it occurs it will be most
likely along and north of a line from Poplar Bluff to
Madisonville.

More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday
morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas
in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could
be damaged or killed.

Marion to host a series of Halloween events

  • Updated
  • 0
Very Scary Marion

MAIRON (WSIL) -- The City of Marion is introducing a series of events for Halloween. 

"Very Scary Marion" is 11 days of 'boo,' according to their new website

Events include:

Tags

Recommended for you