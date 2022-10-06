Marion to host a series of Halloween events

MAIRON (WSIL) -- The City of Marion is introducing a series of events for Halloween.
"Very Scary Marion" is 11 days of 'boo,' according to their new website.
Events include:
- Kids Halloween Yoga Party
- October 21
- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Aspire Yoga (603 N Court Street)
- Costumes welcome!
- Halloween themed yoga, pumpkin decorating, pizza, etc.
- Halloween Costume Ball for Singles
- October 21
- 7 p.m.
- Celebrations Event Center (1305 Crane Dr)
- Food, music, dancing, games, prizes, etc.
- Tickets $20
- Costumes recommended, but optional
- Wicked Witchy Craft & Vendor Fair
- October 22-23
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 50+ vendors
- Rent One Park
- All weekend pass: $10
- Single-day pass: $5
- Kendell Marvel concert
- October 22
- Rent One Park
- Gates open at 6 p.m.
- Concert at 7 p.m.
- Tickets $20
- Buy tickets here
- Rocky Horror Show
- October 28-29
- 7pm and Midnight
- Marion Cultural & Civic Center
- Tickets $15
- Buy tickets here
- Downtown Trail of Treats
- October 29
- 10 a.m.
- Tower Square Plaza
- Spooktacular Candy Crawl
- October 28
- 4 p.m.
- Drive-thru candy crawl
- The Oasis
- Kawasaki Demo Days
- October 28-30
- More details coming soon
- Light the Dark 5K Run/Walk
- October 28
- 5:30 p.m.
- Rose Hill Cemetery (216 W McDonald St)
- Costumes encouraged, but not required
- Pumpkin Glow and Stroll
- October 28-29
- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Heartland Regional
- More than 450 carved and illuminated pumpkins
- Marion PD Halloween Spooktacular
- October 29
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rent One Park
- Food, drinks, music, candy
- Trick-or-Treating
- October 31
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.