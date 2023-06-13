Marion to celebrate Juneteenth with two day celebration

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Marion plans to celebrate Juneteenth the weekend of Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.
Juneteenth recognizes the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
Genext of Southern Illinois, and the Boyton Street Community
Center of Marion are working with the Parks Department for the Juneteenth Jamboree.
Saturday's celebrations are at John W. Jones Park, located at the corner of Gents and Monroe St. in Marion.
Here's the agenda for Saturday, June 17:
The second annual 3-on3 basketball tournament
- Registration begins at 9 a.m.
- Gameplay starts at 12 p.m.
- The basketball tournament has a cash prize of $300 for the winners, and $150 for second place.
- Entry fees are $10 per player, and teams may have up to 4 players.
There will also be inflatable obstacle courses and free food and water.
Sunday's celebrations will be at Ray Fosse Park, located at 500 E Deyoung St. in Marion.
Vendors on site will include Smokin’ K’s Barbecue and Caribbean Hut and free water will be available.
Festivities will begin at 11 a.m. with a kickball game.
There will also be playing Family Feud, and Juneteenth Jeopardy later in the afternoon, and a watermelon eating contest for the kids. There will also be face painting available and free snow cones.
There will be a cornhole tournament in honor of Father's Day with a cash prize of $100 for the winning team.
Music will be provided by "Slick Entertainment," a local DJ.
The Marion Park District donated the use of the Marion Swimming Pool to the community for free from 1-4 pm.
Lawn chairs, tents, and canopies are highly encouraged. Teams can sign up for the basketball tournament up the morning of the event.
For early registration, call the Boyton Street Community Center at (618) 997-1113. Gift cards will be the prizes for all games.