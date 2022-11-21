Marion teen killed in Carbondale crash

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A Marion teen has died after a weekend crash in Carbondale.
On Saturday, November 19 around 11 p.m., Carbondale officers responded to E. Walnut Street near Village Drive for a single-vehicle crash.
Officers found a vehicle overturned and the driver was injured and unresponsive. The driver, 18-year-old Trace Bittle of Marion, was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment.
On Sunday, police learned Bittle died as a result of his injuries.
The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.