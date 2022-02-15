Marion Residents look for answers about proposed TIF District

(WSIL) -- Residents in Marion packed City Hall Monday night because they want answers about a new tax increment financing district.
The city already has multiple TIF Districts but most of them aren't residential but this one would be if passed.
One of the most common questions from residents is "Does being part of a TIF district mean a new tax for residents?"
"It's not a new tax, It's not an additional taxing district, It's not a tax increase. The city actually doesn't levy a property tax so that will continue." said Cody Moake, Chief of Staff.
The purpose of this TIF District is stimulating economic development to hopefully increase population and employment opportunities, expand the local tax base and increase the quality of life for residents.
The first business to help do that will be a 250,000 square foot distribution center built just west of the crisp container manufacturing plant in Marion.
City officials are hoping tax revenue from the new business will help build new homes for the nearly 200 employees the plant will bring to the city and update aging infrastructure installed in the 1940's.
"There are water lines and sewer lines that we don't even know where they are at. The federal government put them in and didn't mark them, we don't have a master map we run into that quite often. We've got people that share water lines and sewer lines it's a mess." said Michael Absher, Marion Mayor.
Absher also admitting that Marion has a housing crisis. Saying there aren't currently enough livable homes in the city to house the new employees this TIF District would bring.
There is one more public meeting before a decision will be made for this new TIF District.
So you may be wondering when can we expect a decision on this?
The mayor, his chief of staff and commissioners are confident they should have the TIF approved by May.