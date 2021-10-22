Marion Pumpkin Glow and Stroll returning

(WSIL) -- The Marion Pumpkin Glow and Stroll, organized by The Women's Center, is returning for a fourth year.
Visitors are able to enjoy 450 jack-o-lanterns with different designs as they follow the walking path behind the Heartland Regional Medical Center.
John Pfeifer, who is a Development Specialist at The Women's Center, helps to organize the two-day event.
He says its held away from their Jackson County office, so people can understand the organizations helps women, children, and men across the region, not just Carbondale.
"Having an event in Williamson County where we've had an officer for 25 years is important to us," he explains. "We serve survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in eight southern Illinois counties from offices here in Carbondale, Marion, Benton and Harrisburg."
Some of the services they offer to survivors include a safe place to stay, employment assistance, counseling, child care and legal advocacy just to name a few.
The event would be nearly impossible without the support of the community. Dozens of volunteers carve pumpkins into jack-o-lantern to line the pathway.
"We have probably have 10 to 12 different groups," Pfeifer says. "School groups, scout groups who are taking between 12 and 50 pumpkins to carve by their students. We'll have a bunch of SIU students here on Monday to hopefully carve every remaining pumpkin that we have."
The work and sometimes sore wrists are worth the effort. The event not only raises awareness about The Women's Center and what it does for the region, but also brings some excitement to the kiddos.
"It's kind of fun when I hear three or five kids look at the same pumpkin and think it's something else," Pfeifer adds. "Just because their imagination is able to be let loose."
The Marion Pumpkin Glow and Stoll at Heartland is taking place on Friday, October 29th and Saturday, October 30th from 6 to 9 p.m.
To learn more about this free event, click here.