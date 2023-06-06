Marion police seize multiple narcotics and firearms following a traffic stop

MARION (WSIL) -- Several firearms and narcotics are recovered by police after a traffic stop.
They were alerted when an officer noticed a car driving erratically on Monday June 5. The driver then attempted to flee before any contact with the officers, but was later caught.
Upon inspection, one of the firearms were revealed to be capable of fully automatic fire.
Police have not revealed how many suspects were involved. They say the charges include aggravated fleeing, driving while license suspended, unlawful use of a weapon with a machine gun conversion device, obstruction of a peace officer, and possession of a controlled substance.