Marion police seize illegal gun and $63,000 during arrest

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Marion police confiscated over $60,000 and an illegal firearm known as a "Ghost Gun" during a traffic stop Saturday.

Information on the traffic stop comes from a Marion Police Department press release.

On Saturday, May 27 at around 12:49 p.m., an officer pulled over a car for several traffic infractions. While conversing with the driver, the policeman asked for a "Consent to Search" of the car, for which the driver obliged. 

During the search, the officer discovered about $63,000 and an illegal weapon referred to as a "Ghost Gun". The driver was arrested and incarcerated in the Williamson County Jail.

Seized gun and money

The investigation is active and ongoing.

