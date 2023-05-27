Marion police seize illegal gun and $63,000 during arrest

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Marion police confiscated over $60,000 and an illegal firearm known as a "Ghost Gun" during a traffic stop Saturday.
Information on the traffic stop comes from a Marion Police Department press release.
On Saturday, May 27 at around 12:49 p.m., an officer pulled over a car for several traffic infractions. While conversing with the driver, the policeman asked for a "Consent to Search" of the car, for which the driver obliged.
During the search, the officer discovered about $63,000 and an illegal weapon referred to as a "Ghost Gun". The driver was arrested and incarcerated in the Williamson County Jail.
The investigation is active and ongoing.