Marion police release new details, surveillance photos in Tuesday's bank robbery

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion Police are releasing new details and surveillance photos in a recent armed bank robbery investigation.
After robbing People's National Bank on Tuesday, the male suspect then entered a tan 2004-2012 Chevrolet Colorado single cab pickup. The suspect drove east on 17th Street and evaded police.
As seen in surveillance photos, the suspect vehicle is damaged in several areas. Police are asking anyone with information about the vehicle, suspect or robbery to contact them at 618-993-2124, followed by extension 1206 (Detective Maria Dwyer).