Marion Police investigating robbery at People's National Bank

MARION (WSIL) -- Police in Marion are investigating after a reported robbery Tuesday at People's National Bank. 

Around 10:50 a.m. an unidentified person, wearing a dark hoodie, black pants, white full-face mask and gloves entered the bank on 17th Street.

The individual displayed a handgun and demanded cash. They made off with an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.

The suspect is described as approximately 5'9" tall, medium to stocky build. 

Additional information will be released as it's available. 

