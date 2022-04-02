 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34, nearly calm winds, and
relatively clear skies will result in frost formation overnight.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana and southern Illinois,
southeast Missouri generally north of a Zalma to Cape Girardeau
line, and across west Kentucky, north and east of a Wickliffe,
Paducah, Princeton and Herndon Kentucky line.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread light and areas of moderate
frost are expected across the entire advisory area overnight and
into early Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Marion police act on 24 active warrants this Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Marion police car
By Mandy Robertson

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE 2:00 P.M.: Notable charges among the warrants included Domestic Battery, Larceny, Retail Theft, Threatening a Public Official, and more.

The Marion Police Department rounded up 24 people who had active warrants for their arrest this Friday.

The City of Marion IL Police Dept Facebook group made a post about the outstanding warrants, stating that "the Williamson County Jail has been strict with arrestee intake policies due to Covid." The restrictions were lifted this Friday, allowing the officers to act on the warrants.

The group thanked the police officers, while also issuing a warning to the criminals of Marion: "it’s not safe for you here, we won’t allow you to harbor in our city."

Tags

Recommended for you