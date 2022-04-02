Marion police act on 24 active warrants this Friday

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE 2:00 P.M.: Notable charges among the warrants included Domestic Battery, Larceny, Retail Theft, Threatening a Public Official, and more.
The Marion Police Department rounded up 24 people who had active warrants for their arrest this Friday.
The City of Marion IL Police Dept Facebook group made a post about the outstanding warrants, stating that "the Williamson County Jail has been strict with arrestee intake policies due to Covid." The restrictions were lifted this Friday, allowing the officers to act on the warrants.
The group thanked the police officers, while also issuing a warning to the criminals of Marion: "it’s not safe for you here, we won’t allow you to harbor in our city."