Marion Officer receives award for saving life of child

MARION (WSIL) -- Marion Police Officer Sam Ward was presented with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Life Saving Award Monday.
The award was given for Officer Ward's actions resuscitating the life of a 7-year-old child.
“Officer Ward’s quick and decisive actions kept a young life from being cut tragically short,” said FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood, who presented the award on August 9. “Sam used his training, he knew what to do, and a child is still with us to laugh, play and live because of it.”
RELATED: UNSUNG HERO: "I could only have two kids right now if it wasn't for him," Marion Police Officer Sam Ward
On May 19, 2022 Officer Ward was the first to arrive on the scene of a medical emergency where a seven-year-old child was found to be unresponsive, had stopped breathing, and was turning blue. Officer Ward immediately began to administer CPR, restored breathing, and obtained a pulse. Because of Ward’s efforts the child’s condition stabilized upon arrival at a local emergency room.