Marion Ministerial Alliance hosts Thanksgiving Dinner

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The Marion Ministerial Alliance hosted their annual Thanksgiving dinner.
They had help from the youth groups at St. Joseph Church and St. Paul Church.
They say there's no Thanksgiving without a good, hot meal and it's their mission to make sure everyone gets one.
"It’s really important to have this meal for that need something to eat, that don’t have anywhere to go today especially on a cold, rainy day like today," says Angela Lees, one of the organizers with St. Joseph and St. Paul Church. "But it’s also good for our youth group to see that we can be the hands of God in our community that we can reach people who just need something to eat today."
In all they think they served about 200 meals for Thanksgiving Day.