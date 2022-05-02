Marion Mayor declares it Darrell Wimberly Day

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- A beloved member of Marion High School will soon retire.
Darrell Wimberly has worked at the school for 19-years.
Known by many as "Wimbo", he's the dean of students at the high school.
Marion Mayor Mike Absher declared today, "Darrell Wimberly Day".
Wimberly was also recognized by the office of State Representative -- Dave Severin.
He says -- he hopes he's had just as much of an impact on the students as they've had on him.
"It doesn't matter where you started out at, it doesn't matter what you have to deal with, at some people you have to start making decisions, positive decisions for your life," said Wimberly. "You start making decisions that positively start impacting your life and they would not give up and stay focused on the things that are important to them."
Wimberly says he plans to continue to live in Marion and coach football and basketball.