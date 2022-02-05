Marion massage parlor investigation nets multiple arrests

MARION (WSIL) -- Multiple arrests were made following a lengthy investigation into several Marion massage parlors.
On Friday, February 4, 2022 the Marion Police Department, with assistance from Herrin Police, conducted an undercover operation at multiple massage establishments.
The operation resulted in the arrested of several people for prostitution and a seizure of over $10,000 in cash.
The following people were arrested:
- Fengxi Yi, age 59, of Q Spa, located at 1805 W. Main St.
- Jiang Ying, age 60, of Sunshine Spa, located at 805 W. DeYoung St. Suite E.
- Liqin Li, age 46, of Sunshine Spa, located at 805 W. DeYoung St. Suite E.
- Wang Lin, age 53, of A Relaxing Place Spa, located at 1108 N. Carbon St. Unit F.
- Kam Mui Chau, age 51, of Rose Asian Spa, located at 1000 N. Carbon St. Suite U.
The above listed businesses will be subject to the penalties listed in Marion Ordinance #3742 that was passed on September 13, 2021. Additional criminal charges and further arrests are anticipated.