Marion man's request for retrial denied by Williamson County judge

MARION (WSIL)---A Marion man's request for a retrial was denied.
News 3 first told you about Ian David Blue last month. He was convicted of the sexual assault of his adopted daughter in September 2021.
Blue says he's innocent. He requested a retrial because he says his case was mishandled at every level.
The judge denied that request. Now, Blue's lawyer says they'll take his request to the appellate court.
In a statement, Blue says quote,
“I am not surprised by this judge's decision not to grant a new trial. Admitting you erred is never easy for anyone. It is much easier to sweep the dust under the rug than to clean up the house. I thank those who are standing with me. Those who are not afraid to testify to the truth."