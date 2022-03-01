 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion man's request for retrial denied by Williamson County judge

  • Updated
  • 0
David Ian Blue

MARION (WSIL)---A Marion man's request for a retrial was denied.

News 3 first told you about Ian David Blue last month. He was convicted of the sexual assault of his adopted daughter in September 2021.

Blue says he's innocent. He requested a retrial because he says his case was mishandled at every level.

The judge denied that request. Now, Blue's lawyer says they'll take his request to the appellate court.

In a statement, Blue says quote, 

“I am not surprised by this judge's decision not to grant a new trial. Admitting you erred is never easy for anyone. It is much easier to sweep the dust under the rug than to clean up the house. I thank those who are standing with me. Those who are not afraid to testify to the truth."

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

Recommended for you