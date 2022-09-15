Marion man wanted for Carbondale shooting, considered armed and dangerous

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- One person is wanted following a shooting in Carbondale.
It happened on September 10, 2022 around 10:10 p.m. Carbondale Police Officers responded to the 1100 block of East Main Street for shots fired.
Officers found evidence of a shooting, but no suspects or victims in the area. Officers later learned the victim showed up at Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers identified the shooting suspect as 35-year-old Rodney Brooks of Marion. Brooks and the victim are acquaintances and engaged in the dispute, which led to the shooting.
He is wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm. Brooks is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information regarding Brooks is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department.