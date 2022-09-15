 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion man wanted for Carbondale shooting, considered armed and dangerous

  • Updated
  • 0
Rodney Brooks

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- One person is wanted following a shooting in Carbondale. 

It happened on September 10, 2022 around 10:10 p.m. Carbondale Police Officers responded to the 1100 block of East Main Street for shots fired. 

Officers found evidence of a shooting, but no suspects or victims in the area. Officers later learned the victim showed up at Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Officers identified the shooting suspect as 35-year-old Rodney Brooks of Marion. Brooks and the victim are acquaintances and engaged in the dispute, which led to the shooting. 

He is wanted on a warrant for aggravated battery with a firearm. Brooks is considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information regarding Brooks is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department. 

Tags

Recommended for you