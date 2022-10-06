 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend...

A cold front will move through the quad-state region tonight
bringing a much cooler airmass to the area for Friday. North
winds may keep temperatures too warm Friday night and Saturday
morning for widespread frost, but if it occurs it will be most
likely along and north of a line from Poplar Bluff to
Madisonville.

More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday
morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas
in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could
be damaged or killed.

Marion man guilty in fatal 2019 shooting

  • 0
Demetrius Crittendon

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Marion man charged with murder in a 2019 fatal shooting has been found guilty. 

A jury found Demetrius Crittendon guilty on three counts of first degree murder Wednesday in the shooting death of Cedrick Marshall. 

In February 2019 police say Crittendon shot Marshall in the chest outside the Red Zone Bar and Grill in the former Village of Whiteash. He later died at the hospital.

According to online court records, the jury began deliberating just after 10:30 a.m. and returned with the guilty verdict just an hour and a half later.

Sentencing for Crittendon is set for December 16, 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you