Marion man guilty in fatal 2019 shooting

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Marion man charged with murder in a 2019 fatal shooting has been found guilty.
A jury found Demetrius Crittendon guilty on three counts of first degree murder Wednesday in the shooting death of Cedrick Marshall.
In February 2019 police say Crittendon shot Marshall in the chest outside the Red Zone Bar and Grill in the former Village of Whiteash. He later died at the hospital.
According to online court records, the jury began deliberating just after 10:30 a.m. and returned with the guilty verdict just an hour and a half later.
Sentencing for Crittendon is set for December 16, 2022.