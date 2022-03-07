Marion man goes to Ukraine to help fight Russian invasion

MARION (WSIL) -- David Brymer has spent years in the military, both for the US and for Israel.
So when Ukraine was invaded, he knew he had to help.
"We closed on a house on Thursday, spent all weekend packing, on Saturday he decided that he made up his mind, he was gonna go, he was dead set, he was doing research and making phone calls all day long Sunday, we packed his stuff, bought his ticket Monday, and on Tuesday we dropped him off at the airport," Brymer's fiancé, Chelsea Crider.
He asked Crider to be his wife, then set off to Ukraine.
"He said in his opinion that it is much worse than anything we are seeing in the news back here," said Crider.
Brymer told Crider that he is safe, but the Russian invasion is difficult to say the least.
"It's a war. It is ugly. There are people, there are families getting shot down in the street trying to flee Ukraine. People need to see that, they need to see that this is actually happening. We need help," Crider said.
The help needed most, medic training.
Brymer served as a medic in the army and now trains others.
"They need medics. They need all the help that they can get. They need medical supplies and as of right now I'm in contact with a couple different people on how to get medical supplies sent over, but it's mainly just, they need more medics right now," said Crider.
As for Crider, as she waits for news and updates, what she feels is pride.
"It makes me super proud. I don't know a lot of people who would be like hey, I'm going to go over here, super dangerous, paying out of pocket. He's just blowing my mind with all of this," Crider said.
If you are interested in how you can help, you can reach out through the Facebook page Brymer and Crider have set up for updates.