Marion man dies after being hit by vehicle

MARION (WSIL) -- A man died after being hit by a vehicle in Marion. 

On Tuesday, June 21, just before 11 p.m. the Marion Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of W. DeYoung Street and Old Bainbridge Trail.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Louis Ryan Hayes lying in the road with severe injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the vehicle, 73-year-old Rosalee Edwards, was uninjured. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

