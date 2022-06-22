Marion man dies after being hit by vehicle

MARION (WSIL) -- A man died after being hit by a vehicle in Marion.
On Tuesday, June 21, just before 11 p.m. the Marion Police Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of W. DeYoung Street and Old Bainbridge Trail.
When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Louis Ryan Hayes lying in the road with severe injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, 73-year-old Rosalee Edwards, was uninjured.
The crash is still under investigation.