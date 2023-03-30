Marion man charged with multiple shootings in December

CARBONDALE, Ill -- A Marion man has been charged in relation to a couple of shooting incidents in December.
Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez charged Brennen Gibbs, 17, of Marion, with aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection to a shooting incident that took place on December 19th and also on December 24th.
On December 19, Carbondale police responded to a shooting incident in the 500 block of Forest Street at around 11:05 p.m. Police said there were no injuries as a result of the shooting but did say a resident reported some damage to their home.
On December 24, Carbondale police responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of West Pecan Street. They said there were also similar shootings that occurred in Herrin and Marion earlier that night as well.
Police say the shootings were suspected as being related. Multiple law enforcement agencies worked with each other in looking into the investigation.
A couple weeks later on January, 8, 2023, a vehicle of interest was found by Williamson County deputies. Suspects attempted to flee the area and were eventually arrested.
Gibbs was later charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.
“The Carbondale Police Department is thankful to State’s Attorney Cervantez, and the judiciary for holding this violent offender accountable for his actions, Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said. "I want all violent offenders to know that if they commit violent crimes in Carbondale, they will be held accountable regardless of their age status. I appreciate the assiduous decision making by the State’s Attorney to use statutory tools in order to send the message that violent offenders will be prosecuted.”