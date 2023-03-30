 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro and Plumfield.

.The Big Muddy River will continue a slow fall into next week,
falling below flood stage at Plumfield tomorrow, but remaining above
flood stage at Murphysboro through most of next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 20.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 17.9 feet
Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

.A potent storm system will move into our area on Friday, when
southwest winds will increase ahead of a cold front. Winds will
become westerly behind the front Friday evening.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri. The advisory is along and west of a line
from Mount Vernon to Marion Illinois, then to Paducah and
Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds are possible in
thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Marion man charged with multiple shootings in December

  • Updated
  • 0
Arrest, handcuffs, police, crime
MGN

CARBONDALE, Ill -- A Marion man has been charged in relation to a couple of shooting incidents in December.

Brennen Gibbs

Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez charged Brennen Gibbs, 17, of Marion, with aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection to a shooting incident that took place on December 19th and also on December 24th.

On December 19, Carbondale police responded to a shooting incident in the 500 block of Forest Street at around 11:05 p.m. Police said there were no injuries as a result of the shooting but did say a resident reported some damage to their home.

On December 24, Carbondale police responded to a shots fired call in the 400 block of West Pecan Street. They said there were also similar shootings that occurred in Herrin and Marion earlier that night as well.

Police say the shootings were suspected as being related. Multiple law enforcement agencies worked with each other in looking into the investigation.

A couple weeks later on January, 8, 2023, a vehicle of interest was found by Williamson County deputies. Suspects attempted to flee the area and were eventually arrested.

Gibbs was later charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm.

“The Carbondale Police Department is thankful to State’s Attorney Cervantez, and the judiciary for holding this violent offender accountable for his actions, Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said. "I want all violent offenders to know that if they commit violent crimes in Carbondale, they will be held accountable regardless of their age status. I appreciate the assiduous decision making by the State’s Attorney to use statutory tools in order to send the message that violent offenders will be prosecuted.”

