Marion HS band celebrates Independence Day with veterans

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion High School Marching Band celebrated Independence Day in a special way Friday. They performed for veterans at the Marion VA.
The band played the National Anthem and "Armed Forces on Parade."
Abigail Gribble, a member of the band, organized the event after volunteering at the Marion VA. She was also inspired by her veteran father.
Gribble says she wanted to do something nice for the local veterans this holiday.
"We've had problems in the past for the volunteers where not a lot of students have come in. That's how I got started and I just thought it would be a good way to get the students involved with the veterans," said Gribble.
She said she wants to study health care and bio-engineering to help veterans in the future.
Todd Wright, Public Affairs Coordinator at the Marion VA, said the event was very special.
"Keeping the youth engaged with our veterans is very important. They're out nation's heroes and we want to keep that connection with our youth," said Wright.