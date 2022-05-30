Marion honors those who gave their lives in defense of the country

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The first national observation of Decoration Day was May 30, 1868. Today we know it as Memorial Day.
Decoration Day back then and Memorial Day today have the same meaning-to honor those who gave their lives in defense of this nation.
"It's an important day," says Retired Captain Daryl Hancock, who retired from the Navy after 30 years of service. "I think it's key that everybody remembers that Memorial Day is about sacrifice and to be grateful for sacrifices that were made."
Retired Captain Daryl Hancock was the keynote speaker at Marion's Memorial Day ceremonies at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Being able to speak at the event and represent so many people who paid the ultimate sacrifice is an honor not lost upon Hancock.
"I think it's a sacred honor to be able to represent them and continue to carry that legacy," he says.
The event included patriotic music and songs and a 21 gun salute and the playing of 'Taps' by the Marion V-F-W Honor Guard.
Marion Mayor Mike Absher touched on what being part of the ceremony has meant.
"It impressed me just how profound of an experience that was," he says. "And how important it was to me."
One message Hancock wants to make clear-it's okay to enjoy the freedoms servicemen and women provide. With that, he asks you to take a moment and remember those who are no longer with us.
"Like any young American growing up today you get thrown in with all the parties and barbeques and perhaps you're not taught the real reason behind it," says Hancock. "I think it's important people do reflect and show that gratitude and it was great seeing so many people out doing that."