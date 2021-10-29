Marion High School students host a Monster Bash

(WSIL) -- Students at Marion High School got into the Halloween spirit.
Six students from the school's entrepreneur class were tasked to create a fundraiser idea. Senior Haley Ritter's Monster Bash was chosen. Around 100 students participated in the event. Some dressed up in Halloween costumes. Prizes were awarded for Custom Design and Most Unique Costume with a male and female winner. The Bash raised about 4-thousand dollars.
"It's a big deal. We don't get a whole lot of recognition so it's nice to get some recognition and a lot of support from not only our community but from our classmates." said Marion High School student, Haley Ritter.
"I think overall for our first run they did well. It was student-led so there's a lot of growing and learning that goes with that." said Deanna Hudgens, MHS Business Instructor.
The funds raised by the event go to the development of students' businesses. Those will be presented during the spring semester.