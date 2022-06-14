 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 112 this afternoon, and 102
to 106 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Marion group hosts two day event in observance of Juneteenth holiday

  • Updated
  • 0
Marion Juneteenth

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- A group in Marion is hosting a two-day Juneteenth event this weekend.

It's the third year Marion will observe the holiday. President Joe Biden made Juneteenth an official federal holiday last year, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made it a state holiday. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is observed annualy on June 19.

According to britannica.com, during the American Civil War in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. This proclamation declared more than three million slaves living in Confederate states to be free. However, it would be more than two years before the news reached African Americans living in Texas on June 19, 1865. 

Genext and Boyton Street Community Center are hosting the 3rd Annual Juneteenth celebration in Marion. The theme this year is A Summer Celebration of Culture. It's is the third year and will be a two-day event this year. The event kicks off Saturday, June 18, with a cornhole tournament at 10 a.m. at Pyramid Park. The festivities will continue Sunday, June 19, beginning at 1 p.m. at John Willie Jones Park. The event will also feature music, Juneteenth Jeopardy, vendors and special guest speaker Darrell Wimberly.

Organizers Sergio Glispie and Micheal Neal stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more.

Tags

Recommended for you