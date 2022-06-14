Marion group hosts two day event in observance of Juneteenth holiday

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- A group in Marion is hosting a two-day Juneteenth event this weekend.
It's the third year Marion will observe the holiday. President Joe Biden made Juneteenth an official federal holiday last year, and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made it a state holiday. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is observed annualy on June 19.
According to britannica.com, during the American Civil War in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. This proclamation declared more than three million slaves living in Confederate states to be free. However, it would be more than two years before the news reached African Americans living in Texas on June 19, 1865.
Genext and Boyton Street Community Center are hosting the 3rd Annual Juneteenth celebration in Marion. The theme this year is A Summer Celebration of Culture. It's is the third year and will be a two-day event this year. The event kicks off Saturday, June 18, with a cornhole tournament at 10 a.m. at Pyramid Park. The festivities will continue Sunday, June 19, beginning at 1 p.m. at John Willie Jones Park. The event will also feature music, Juneteenth Jeopardy, vendors and special guest speaker Darrell Wimberly.
Organizers Sergio Glispie and Micheal Neal stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more.