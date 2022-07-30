Marion getting new collegiate baseball team

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Before an exciting Friday night of baseball, Rent One Park announced they are creating a local baseball team, bringing the sport back to Marion.
The announcement was made during the opening ceremony of the Colt World Series tournament Friday night, in which Rent One Park General Manager Dave Kost gave additional details on the new team.
“Next summer, Marion will be home to a brand-new baseball team in a collegiate, wooden bat baseball league. This is top-flight baseball. Players come from colleges across the country to play. The players use wooden bats because Major League Baseball scouts want to see how the college stars do with the same bats the pros use.”
The community not only gets to enjoy local baseball, but you can also be apart of creating the team. The Park's staff are asking the community to help name the new team.
All new ideas can be submitted here. Fans will also have the chance to sign up for notifications related to the new team.
The team name will be announced this fall.