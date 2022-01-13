Marion Elks making fidget quilts for veterans

MARION (WSIL)---Carolyn Place is a member of the Marion Elks, who enjoys helping veterans.
Some of Places' newest projects include organizers that can be placed over walkers, patriotic quilts, and special fidget quilts to help veterans suffering from Alzheimer's and PTSD.
"For any of us, it feels very good when we feel like we've accomplished something," said Place. "So if they can button up that little section, and feel in the pocket or even stick something in that pocket that they might want to use another day, and remember that it's there, that's gonna make them feel good."
Place is on a mission to make 30 of these quilts, full of different fidgets to use.
Some of the mini activities are tying shoe laces, finger mazes, different types of buckles and buttons, and a variety of different trinkets.
"The people that'll be using them, I think it will help them quite a bit," Place said.
Place encourages other people to volunteer when they can because this project has helped her so much.
"And I am amazed that the things that the Lord allows me to do and opens up doors even, just like this, to be able to do more. It makes my life worth living," said Place.
Place also needs more fidget trinkets for the quilts.
If you have anything you think would work, you can donate by dropping off the trinkets at the Marion Elks.