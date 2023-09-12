Marion City Council Approves STAR Bonds During Special Council Meeting

MARION, IL (WSIL) – The Marion City Council voted unanimously to approve the STAR Bonds at a special meeting for the council Tuesday night at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.
“This is the greatest economic tool available in North America and we have it,” said Marion Mayor Mike Absher.
Not only that, Absher and others say, this vote is a transformational opportunity for the region
“Moving into that process means all the work we’ve done has not been in vain and we get to move forward and start to see this stuff start to bloom,” said the City of Marion Chief of Staff Cody Moake.
STAR is an acronym for Sales Tax and Revenue Bonds. It’s a unique bond the city of Marion can sell to help finance the project and Tuesday’s vote by the council was needed to get the ball rolling on that project.
“This is the first of its kind in Illinois,” said Absher. “I expect there to be many more Star Bond projects after ours gets going and is successful.”
So what will the city do with those Star Bonds? Black Diamond owner Rodney Cabaness was on hand to talk about the multi-year project his development team has been undertaking to make Marion and Southern Illinois and destination location.
“I know how hard the city, our team, and the state and everyone has worked hard to bring it to this point so to see it pass with all the support tonight was pretty gratifying,” said Cabaness.
The plans are the build various entertainment and sports complexes like expanded golf and pickleball complexes, go-karts, virtual reality, bowling alleys, climbing walls, arcades and so much more.
“This legislation is intended by design to bring people from 70 miles away or further, here,” explained Absher. “The real trick is going to convince them to stay here for a little while and see some of our natural tourism.”
In fact, when it’s all said and done, Mayor Absher believes Marion will be to The Shawnee National Forest what Gatlinburg is to the Smokey Mountains.
“All the towns along the 13 corridor are the gateway to some of the nation’s most beautiful natural resources, but people have to have a base camp when they come her,” Absher said.
“We have so many people that pass here on the interstate every day but not all of them stop. If we can just get a percentage of them to stop and shop here.. Our economy will grow.”