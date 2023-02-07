Marion church to give food away Wednesday morning

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- A church in Marion is looking to help feed more than a hundred people Wednesday morning.
The Refuge Temple Church is hosting a food giveaway event starting at 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at their church grounds at 2201 W. Main Street in Marion on February 8.
Motorists are asked to drive up through their parking lot, stay in their vehicle, and church volunteers will load up the vehicle with a bag of groceries.
The community food giveaway event is on a first come, first serve basis. Volunteers will hand out the groceries until the food is completely gone.
For more information, you can find their Facebook page here or call 618-993-8110.
