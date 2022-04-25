Marion church deals with a second theft in less than a year

MARION, IL. (WSIL) -- A church in Marion is dealing with theft for the second time in a year.
Someone stole the catalytic converter off the Whiteash Free Will Baptist church's van. A year ago, the church was dealing with the same issue.
According to senior pastor Andy Lee, on April 19, surveillance video captured a vehicle and four people entering the church parking lot.
"They were around for about an hour," Lee says. "They placed a saw under our church van and drove up and down the road for a little while while two guys worked on cutting it off."
Lee says it cost the church $2,400 to replace the missing part.
"It's doubled in price since last year," said Lee. "It's aggravating. We do a lot for the community."
Lee says the the vehicle is a white, early 2000s Monte Carlo. That's what the video showed. What it didn't show is the license plate number.
"While we do have security cameras, we were unable to get a license plate," Lee noted. "We were able to get a visual picture of one of them."
Lee says the van is normally stored in a barn on the church property, especially after the first theft in June of last year.
"We run a monthly food bank here, and we were actually working things out to make more room for our food bank and had a lot of our equipment parked in the barn," Lee said. "So we pulled the van out for about two months to work on our renovation."
Lee says the church just wants someone held accountable, and his hope is, this doesn't happen to anyone else.
"It's just aggravating that people steal, obviously from anybody but specifically a place of worship, a house of God," said Lee. "We do a lot to help the community. If anyone needed help, we would be more than willing to be generous, and it's just aggravating they have to steal like that."
If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.