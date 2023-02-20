 Skip to main content
Marion Carnegie Library to host free "Lawyer in the Library" sessions

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The Marion Carnegie Library will host two upcoming evenings for "Lawyer in the Library."

Attorney Michael Hampleman will be available for one-on-one, 20 minute conversations about legal questions you may have. The library says he'll be able to help with legal coaching, reviewing documents, referrals to additional community services, e-filing court documents and answering legal questions.

The services are free but you are asked to pre-register. You can do that at the Main Floor's Circulation Desk at Marion Carnegie Library. You cannot be previously or currently represented by a lawyer in the matter you're asking about.

The next Lawyer in the Library Session is Tuesday, February 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There is a wait list for this date.

There are also time slots available on Tuesday, March 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Be sure to bring any paperwork that pertains to your legal questions. The Marion Carnegie Library is located at:

206 S. Market Street

Marion, IL

