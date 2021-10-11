Marion Carnegie Library re-opens Technology Lab

MARION (WSIL) -- If you're a student and want to expand your skills in technology, the Marion Carnegie Library has re-opened its technology lab.
Students will have the opportunity to work with a technology mentor through various programs and workshops about emerging technology.
Marion Carnegie Library's Technology Lab reopened last week for the season. The lab was funded by Project Next Generation and the Illinois Secretary of State office to complete personal projects and explore technology for children ages 10 through 18.
"We just think it's so important for the youth of southern Illinois and Marion specifically to be able to take advantage of some things that again in this area may not be all that common, things like 3D Printing, things like learning about website development and audio engineering," said coordinator of library services Keith Robinson.
Students can stop by Monday through Thursday from 4-8 p.m. or come on Saturdays from 1-3 p.m. for themed programs.
"Kids will come in here, they will create like a small, short story that's most likely spooky because it's October and then we'll be going through and using different audio recording techniques and other recording software and then editing that software and uploading it for the public to be able to view," said mentor Henry Treadway.
Robinson says this is a great opportunity to get hands-on training and gain life skills.
"Kids love it, when they come in because we have such a variety of things to work on. Not everybody loves photography, but if you don't like photography, you might like 3D Printing and if you don't like that, you might like some other thing and from the parents as well, parents are really supportive of their kids coming in to be able to work on some of this technology," he said.