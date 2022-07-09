Marion business hosts a petting zoo

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- One local business is giving back with a customer appreciation weekend.
Dozens of people were at the Oasis in Marion where Black Diamond RV is celebrating their customers with a sun-sational summer event.
A petting zoo, scavenger hunt with $500 on the line, cook outs and snow cones are included.
Organizers say, their customers are just like family.
"We've got the Special Olympics set up out here, the Boy and Girls Clubs of America, a fundraiser for them, showing our support for them as well, just a good fun day. We just want everybody to know how much we appreciate our customers because they are family, we're not a corporate, big outfit, we're a local, family owned business and we treat people like family." said Larry Webb, General Manager.
The fun continues Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm.
And for those looking to buy an RV, Black Diamond is offering an employee price all weekend.