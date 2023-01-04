Marion adds Community Resource Computer Lab

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The City of Marion is getting another resource to help individuals who need online access for services.
The Marion Housing Authority announced on Wednesday the opening of a Community Resource Computer Lab at 901 Sherman Drive.
This new lab will be able to assist individuals with opportunities in employment, education, and personal wellbeing.
Marion residents will be able to use the new facility to look at job postings, create resumes, and fill out job applications. Free online career profiler and preparation classes are also installed and offered for residents. Online GED instructions will also be available including assessments.
Also available at the lab are college placement study guides and practice tests.
Computers at the facility may also be used to access school grades for children, virtual doctor visits, and other personal needs.
All computers were donated by the City of Marion.
For more information, you can visit their website here.