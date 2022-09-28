WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) – The Williamson County Circuit Court announced that Marsha “Marcy” Cascio-Hale will stay on the ballot.
In reversing the decision of the Electoral Board’s sustaining of Count 1 of the Objectors’ Petition, the Court found that Cascio-Hale utilized and performed all of the tasks necessary according to the correct section of the Electoral Code to be on the ballot.
Cascio-Hale says, “Today is a win for democracy. This is a win for the people. I have heard from many voters time and again that they want a choice in this election for State’s Attorney. I will continue to fight for the people of Williamson County and will ensure that their voices will be heard.”
Jeff Diederich, chairman of the Republican party in Williamson County, Amy Eckert, and Alexia Denly filed an objection over the forms Cascio-Hale filed.
Brandi Bradley, Chair of the Williamson County Democratic Central Committee, says, “Marcy is a fighter. She has integrity and works diligently to promote public safety. I am proud to have Marcy serve as our State’s Attorney. The voters will have a choice this election and I am happy that the people will get to decide.”