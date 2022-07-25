Marcy Cascio-Hale sworn in as Williamson County State's Attorney

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Marcy Cascio-Hale was sworn in as state's attorney on Monday.
Not only is she the county's newest state's attorney, she's also the first woman to hold the position in Williamson County.
Prior to the appointment, Cascio-Hale worked at the Jackson County Public Defender's Office and also as a research attorney in the Fifth District Appellate Court.
In an interview Monday, Cascio-Hale said earning the trust of the people in Williamson County is her top priority.
"The groundwork has already been laid by many other strong women in our county as well as our state and country," said Cascio-Hale. "I don't think there isn't anything I can't handle. It doesn't have to do with being a man or a woman, whatever political party, it has to do with doing the job and that's what I'm here to do."
Cascio-Hale will have to defend her position come the general elections in November. She'll run against Republican candidate Theodore Hampson.