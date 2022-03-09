MARION, IL (WSIL) March is colorectal cancer awareness month. It's a reminder that regular screening is important.
Colorectal cancer is often thought of as a cancer specific to men. But an estimated 1 in 25 women will get the disease.
Doctors say you should get your screening beginning at the age of 45, but only 75 percent do so.
The cancer can be curable as early detection is the key.
Colon cancer is the third leading cancer in the United States. Illinois ranks 40th in the nation when it comes to regular screenings.