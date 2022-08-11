Many in Zeigler have questions about the rise in their water bill

ZEIGLER, IL (WSIL) -- Zeigler residents are questioning their water bills. They say they've seen steep increases in past weeks, and they're speaking out.
One post on the Talk Zeigler Facebook page has more than 100 comments. Many of them from customers saying their bill and usage have both increased exponentially.
City officials have a common explanation for most of those increases.
"We've had problems getting the correct readings," said Zeigler mayor Dennis Mitchell.
Mitchell says due to staffing and weather issues, sometimes customers are billed based on an estimate of their past water usage.
"They don't just pull it out of thin air," said Mitchell. "It's a matter of, if you use 3,500 gallons last month and you use 3,800 the previous month, the odds are you use around 3,500 to 3,600 gallons this month so they'll plug that in until the next reading."
When those readings are made, that's where most customers are seeing a difference.
"This month they were all read, and some were even read two or three times," said Mitchell. "So all the errors are coming to fruition right now."
Zeigler Business owner Candy Gleghorn has been vocal about the increase.
"I've lost sleep over this," she said. "I have stressed over this."
Gleghorn owns Dandy Dogs Grooming and Spa. Until her most recent month, Dandy's has used under 8,000 gallons a month. Her more recent bill says she's used almost 400,000.
"There's no way I did that," said Gleghorn. "My water bill is $3,200. It should be $45 to $50. My bill last month was $43, and this month it's $3,283."
Mayor Mitchell knows that's not normal, even for a dog grooming business.
"If you have one that's 384,000 gallons you're like, 'where'd this come from?" the mayor said.
He says there are usually two reasons for usage increases leaks or leaving a hose on or equipment error.
"For some reason, that meter spun up," said Mitchell. "We just didn't go out there and wish it to be 384,000."
Gleghorn says the city is adamant that much water was used. She doesn't agree.
"I do wash dogs, I do clean out my kennels, and I did leave a hose dripping one night, and they said I used that much water," Gleghorn said.
The city is now looking into installing electronic meters throughout the city. Mayor Williams says it will eliminate the need to manually read each meter.
As for the Dandy's Dog Grooming, Mayor Williams also says they've reached out to the Illinois Rural Water Association to help with conducting independent testing on the meter.
The city has also discounted Gleghorn's bill from $3,200 to under $900. They've also offered Gleghorn and anyone in need a payment plan.