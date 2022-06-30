Manufacturing operation coming to Paducah; investing $6.65 million

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- HHO Carbon Clean Systems LLC will locate its first Kentucky operation in McCracken County, with a $6.65 million investment.
35 new full-time jobs with an average rate of pay of $25 per hour plus benefits will be created.
HHO makes hydrogen-based carbon cleaning systems for diesel engines and torches used for heating, welding, brazing and cutting.
The project investment will support construction of a manufacturing facility at a location to be determined in the Paducah area as leaders at the company expand production of mobile carbon cleaning systems that improve fuel efficiency of diesel engines and introduce a new product line of hydrogen-based torches.
“We see ourselves as the leading on-demand hydrogen solutions company in the country, not only tackling the challenges of automotive maintenance and repair, but also offering effective solutions where fuel costs have simply become untenable,” said HHO founder Jared English. “HHO’s products and services offer increased fuel mileage, cost savings on replacement and repair, decreased emissions and safe alternatives to compressed combustibles. We are excited to continue our growth while offering opportunities to Western Kentucky.”
Mayor George Bray stated, “I am elated HHO Carbon Clean Systems has chosen Paducah/McCracken County in which to grow their business. The innovation and ingenuity of the HHO founders coupled with the strong work ethic of our work force, is a true formula for success. Our community will provide the platform for their company’s growth and the City of Paducah is truly excited to have them here.”