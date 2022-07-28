Manufacturing company expanding to Benton

BENTON (WSIL) -- AECI Schirm USA has chosen Benton as their next location to expand contract manufacturing services.
Construction for the new facility will begin in August. The facility will include the repurposing of an existing Biofuel plant, as well as the construction of an additional 70,000 square foot formulation facility.
First phase completion is expected by November 1, 2022 with full completion of all facilities by the end of the year.
The company expects to employ 40 to 50 people.
President and CEO of AECI, Chad Kern, grew up in Whittington, Illinois, just a few miles north of Benton. He graduated from Benton HS in 1989, Rend Lake College in 1991 and completed his BS degree at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, College of Agriculture in 1993.
“AECI Schirm has steadily grown over the years. Expansion into the Midwest is a key part of our next evolution. Our job is to formulate our customers products, on time, and at a location that geographically fits the target crop market. We want to get farmers what they need, when they need it”, says Mr. Kern. “Benton, IL is a great location and support from the Mayor and City officials has been first class. The opportunity to expand our business in my hometown, that is priceless to me!”.
Hiring for phase one will start August 1, 2022, followed by phase two hiring in October. Job listings can be found on Indeed.com by searching for Schirm USA.