Manufacturer expanding business to Sikeston

SIKESTON (WSIL) -- A manufacturing business is expanding to southeast Missouri.
EnviCor Enterprises, LLC, a manufacturer of rotationally molded plastic parts, announced it will expand to Sikeston. The move will invest $1.4 million and create 25 new jobs.
North Carolina-based EnviCor has provided molded products for customers in the agriculture, furniture, recreation, petroleum, industrial and water industries for more than 15 years.
“EnviCor is extremely excited about the opportunities presented to us with our expansion into Southeast Missouri,” said EnviCor Enterprises CEO Steve Arnold. “The additional capacity and distribution channels that the Sikeston location provides will allow us to take the next step in our growth plans. We look forward to assembling a great team and assisting them while they learn the business, execute, and maximize the potential that this expansion presents.”
“We’re proud to continue to attract and support top-tier manufacturers like EnviCor Enterprises that are choosing Missouri to grow,” said Governor Mike Parson. “EnviCor’s investment demonstrates confidence in our state’s ideal business environment, strong infrastructure, and skilled workforce. We’re excited to see this company expanding in southeast Missouri where it’s creating jobs and supporting a variety of other industries, including agriculture.”