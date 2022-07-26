 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, the Purchase region of western
Kentucky, and southwest Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorm activity
this afternoon may provide brief periods of relief from the
heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Manufacturer expanding business to Sikeston

Sikeston manufacturing

SIKESTON (WSIL) -- A manufacturing business is expanding to southeast Missouri. 

EnviCor Enterprises, LLC, a manufacturer of rotationally molded plastic parts, announced it will expand to Sikeston. The move will invest $1.4 million and create 25 new jobs. 

North Carolina-based EnviCor has provided molded products for customers in the agriculture, furniture, recreation, petroleum, industrial and water industries for more than 15 years. 

“EnviCor is extremely excited about the opportunities presented to us with our expansion into Southeast Missouri,” said EnviCor Enterprises CEO Steve Arnold. “The additional capacity and distribution channels that the Sikeston location provides will allow us to take the next step in our growth plans. We look forward to assembling a great team and assisting them while they learn the business, execute, and maximize the potential that this expansion presents.”

“We’re proud to continue to attract and support top-tier manufacturers like EnviCor Enterprises that are choosing Missouri to grow,” said Governor Mike Parson. “EnviCor’s investment demonstrates confidence in our state’s ideal business environment, strong infrastructure, and skilled workforce. We’re excited to see this company expanding in southeast Missouri where it’s creating jobs and supporting a variety of other industries, including agriculture.”