Mandatory testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in effect for five local KY counties

(WSIL) -- Calloway, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, and Marshall counties will begin mandatory check stations to test for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
The mandatory testing comes after the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency announced confirmation of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in a 3 ½-year-old female deer collected in Henry County, Tennessee, which is southwest of Murray, Kentucky and approximately 8 miles from the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
The deer was thin and exhibiting strange behavior. Multiple tests confirmed the presence of CWD in the deer.
This weekend (Oct. 16-17, 2021) is the early muzzleloader season for deer in Kentucky, but check stations to apply to all deer harvested, no matter the method.
What special regulations apply to the 5-county CWD surveillance zone?
- No baiting or wildlife feeding
- Prohibited:
- Feeders holding or distributing foods or attractants for wildlife ingestion
- Grain, salt or mineral shall not be used
- Allowed:
- Normal agricultural practices (including mineral blocks in active cattle pastures)
- Food plots for wildlife
- Hanging bird feeders used within the curtilage of the home (yard)
- Scents and deer urine-based products
- Carcass tags are required regardless of where it was harvested: Any deer, elk, moose or caribou carcass being moved within or through the 5-county CWD surveillance zone must have a carcass tag visible from the outside with hunter/possessor information legibly shown.
The tag must display the following:
- Hunter's name and phone number with area code (and the same information of the person in possession of the carcass, if different from hunter's)
- Species and sex of animal (Example: White-tailed deer, Male)
- Telecheck or hunter check-in confirmation number upon fulfilling the checking requirement. (Hunters must possess properly completed harvest log for any deer harvested in Kentucky but not yet telechecked.)
- County and state of origin
- Date of harvest (or date obtained)
Carcass tags can be homemade, must be attached to the animal carcass, and must be large enough to be clearly legible. Hunters are reminded that whole carcasses, uncleaned skulls or spinal columns of deer, elk, moose or caribou harvested in another state cannot be brought into Kentucky from outside. View our Carcass Tag Example for a printable option.
- Carcass transportation restrictions:
Prohibited: Entire carcasses, uncleaned skulls, spines, or bone-in quarters of deer harvested within the 5-county surveillance zone may not be taken outside of the zone, unless in transit to a Kentucky Fish and Wildlife-authorized CWD check station.
Allowed: De-boned meat, antlers, antlers attached to a clean skull plate, a clean skull, clean teeth, hides, and finished taxidermy products may be taken out of the surveillance zone. Carcasses of deer or elk harvested elsewhere in Kentucky may be transported into the surveillance zone.
Click here for more information on the check stations and Chronic Wasting Disease.