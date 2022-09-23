Man with hammer shot by deputy in western Kentucky

DAVIESS COUNTY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Daviess County.
It happened around 11 a.m. in Owensboro, Kentucky, Police say deputies responded to a man with a hammer breaking into homes.
Deputy Alex Cooms was in the area when he saw a frantic woman and a juvenile running from a house. The woman told Cooms they escaped after being assaulted by a man with a hammed inside their home.
Cooms went inside where he confronted 39-year-old Gregory Embry, who was armed with a hammer. Embry attempted to attack Cooms with the hammer, when he fired his weapon, hitting Embry.
Embry was taken to Owensboro Health and is listed in critical condition. Deputy Cooms was not injured.
Criminal charges are pending and the investigation is on-going.