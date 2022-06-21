 Skip to main content
Man with dementia missing in Paducah

Harry Norsworthy

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- The Paducah Police Department needs help locating a missing man.

Police are searching for Harry Norsworthy, 88, who was last seen in the area of Buckner Lane. 

Norsworthy is described as white, 6 feet tall, 200lbs with white hair and blue eyes. Police say he has dementia related issues/concerns. 

Mr. Norsworth was last seen wearing an unknown color polo shirt, blue shorts, white tennis shoes and black socks. He was driving a 2010 Chrysler van, gold in color with Kentucky license place 7912EP.

If you have any information about his whereabouts contact Paducah Police at 270-444-8548.

