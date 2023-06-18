Man wanted out of Cape Girardeau arrested in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- A man from Carbondale was arrested Thursday after police carried out a warrant at the suspect's residence.
Details on the arrest comes from a Carbondale Police Department press release.
On Thursday, June 15 at around 7:30 p.m., Carbondale police officers reported to a residence in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane in order to serve a warrant to 31-year-old Preston I. Walden of Columbia, MO. Walden was previously wanted out Cape Girardeau, MO for a firearms violation. Walden attempted to flee police when officers attempted to execute the warrant, but he was immediately apprehended.
Police were soon able to obtain a search warrant for Walden's residence, where they discovered guns and ammunition.
Walden is booked in Jackson County Jail on the following charges:
- Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon
- Unlawful Possession of Ammunition
- Resisting a Peace Officer
The investigation is active and ongoing.