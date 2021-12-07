You are the owner of this article.
Man wanted for two shootings, attempted murder arrested in Paducah

Zephyr Porter

(WSIL) -- A man wanted in two separate shooting incidents – and charged with attempted murder in Tennessee – was arrested by Paducah police officers.

Zephyr J. Porter was arrested at a motel in the 5100 block of Hinkleville Road.

Paducah detectives received a tip that Porter was staying at the motel. They identified the room in which Porter was staying, and arrested him at 1:20 p.m. Porter surrendered without incident and was arrested on multiple charges including:

  • possession of a handgun by a convicted felon
  • first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (firearm enhancement)
  • trafficking in marijuana (firearm enhancement)
  • Graves County warrants
    • second-degree assault
    • theft of identity
  • Tennessee warrant

He was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.

At the time of his arrest, detectives recovered two handguns, two grams of cocaine, two ounces of marijuana and more than $2,000 in cash from his motel room.

Porter is charged with shooting a man in Mayfield on Oct. 12, 2021, and using another man’s name, date of birth, Social Security number and address to obtain a job.

In Memphis, Porter is charged in warrants with criminal attempt to second degree murder, employing/possessing a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, reckless endangerment and convicted felon in possession of a handgun

U.S. Marshals assisted Paducah police in the arrest.

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

