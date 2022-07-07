Man ventures down the Ohio Paddling for Parkinson's Disease

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A man is traveling from Pennsylvania to Southern Illinois and he's doing it all by kayak.
Taylor Dewey is kayaking the entire length of the Ohio River. That's nearly a 1,000 miles
It's taken him just under 40 days. He's doing it to raise money and awareness for Parkinson's Disease.
He spent time earlier today in Metropolis.
"Every year I try and take a little time off from work and just reconnect with the outdoors and do an adventure," Dewey said. "When I do these adventures I also like to raise funds and awareness for good causes
"I just stopped at Metropolis because I used to read comic books as a kid and it's neat to go check out the superman museum. That's a highlight of the last few days."
Tomorrow is the last day on the trip. Dewey's father is scheduled to pick him up in Cairo where the Ohio and Mississippi rivers meet.
Dewey set a goal of $2,000 and has raised more than $3,200. All proceeds go toward the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
