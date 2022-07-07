 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, most of western Kentucky, and most
of southern Illinois south of the Interstate 64 corridor.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered thunderstorm activity could bring
localized relief again Friday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

Man ventures down the Ohio Paddling for Parkinson's Disease

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A man is traveling from Pennsylvania to Southern Illinois and he's doing it all by kayak.

Taylor Dewey is kayaking the entire length of the Ohio River. That's nearly a 1,000 miles

It's taken him just under 40 days. He's doing it to raise money and awareness for Parkinson's Disease.

He spent time earlier today in Metropolis. 

"Every year I try and take a little time off from work and just reconnect with the outdoors and do an adventure," Dewey said. "When I do these adventures I also like to raise funds and awareness for good causes

"I just stopped at Metropolis because I used to read comic books as a kid and it's neat to go check out the superman museum. That's a highlight of the last few days."

Tomorrow is the last day on the trip. Dewey's father is scheduled to pick him up in Cairo where the Ohio and Mississippi rivers meet.

Dewey set a goal of $2,000 and has raised more than $3,200. All proceeds go toward the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research

Click here to donate.

